Market Rally Yet To See Participation From Large-Cap Stocks, Say Experts

The current bull rally remains positive and is yet to see participation from big names, according to market analysts.

During a bull run, it is better not to attempt the immediate top, said Ruchit Jain, lead research analyst at 5paisa Capital Ltd. "This upmove is not only being led by the broader market, and there are large-cap pockets where the rally has not yet started."

Companies like Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. have huge weightage in the index but still have not seen the run the markets have witnessed, Jain said.

"Over the next 6–12 months, assuming that the current government will continue after the 2024 elections, we may see 8–10% upside on Nifty and Sensex," according to Sunny Agarwal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICAP Securities Ltd.

It is very hard to find a value at the current levels as they have risen significantly, Agarwal said.