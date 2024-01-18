Market Rally Has Margin Trading Book Hitting A Record Rs 54,537 Crore In Jan

The MTF book stood at Rs 29,000 crore in January 2023 and then declined till May of that year and began to jump again and touched Rs 30,000 crore in June, Rs 34,000 crore in July, further rising to Rs 39,000 crore in August. It jumped to Rs 43,000 crore in September, Rs 45,000 crore in October, Rs 46,000 crore in the next month and crossing the Rs 50,000 crore mark in December at Rs 51,000 crore. Come January the rise continued and scaled to Rs 54,537 crore as of Jan. 16, according to exchange data collated by Icra.