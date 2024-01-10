Market Participants Should Be Cautious As Indices Close To Topping Out, Say Analysts

Market participants must be cautious as the key indices are close to topping out after having reached a very critical resistance level, according to market analysts.

Markets are exhausted and have come to an important resistance level, and the banking index looks like it is topping out, said Jai Bala, founder and chief market technician at Cashthechaos. "None of the main indices have broken below the critical supports. Until that happens, you can tentatively continue to buy the dips."

Traders must be very conscious that the market is very close to topping out. If critical supports were taken out, the 'buy the dips' strategy would change to 'sell on rise' strategy, and "we are pretty close to it", Bala said.

From a very short perspective, as long as the Nifty stays above the 21,300 mark, one can employ a 'buy the dip' strategy, Bala said.

The markets are on the expensive side as they are trading at 22–23 times PE over the earnings, according to Vijay Chopra, managing director and chief executive officer of Enoch Ventures. "Markets will see a correction, but I won't say it will be a crash."

"It is always better to get out of overbought stocks and get into stocks that have good potential on a fundamental basis," Chopra said.