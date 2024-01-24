Market Momentum To Continue In First Half Of 2024, Says Invesco's Taher Badshah

The positive performance of Indian markets will continue in the first half of the calendar year while the second half will see things cooling, according to Invesco Mutual Fund's Taher Badshah.

"The momentum will continue in the first half of the calendar year to coincide with expectations of strong economic growth, strength of the investment cycle, inflation cooling and consequently rates coming down and election results," Badshah, the president and chief investment officer at the asset manager, told NDTV Profit.

"Much of the growth (in the markets) will be front-ended. In the second half, we can expect things cooling off," he said. "At the moment, valuations are on the high side," he said, adding the chance of lower growth in 2024 compared to the last two years.

Manufacturing and industrials sector will do well, benefitting from the investment cycle, he said.