Market Momentum Stays Intact, Say Analysts

The markets are experiencing some selling pressure at the higher end, although it recovered positively in the previous trading session, according to analysts.

“The equity markets will consolidate further, but we don’t expect any major decline. Stock-specific action will continue,” Nagaraj Shetti, senior tech research analyst at HDFC Securities Ltd., told NDTV Profit.

The Nifty will see a strong resistance at 21,850, but if it breaks 21,500, the index will find support, he said. “The future momentum of the market remains intact.”

"Nifty began the day with an upward gap but ended without surpassing the previous day's high,” said Sudeep Shah, head of the technical and derivative research desk at SBI Securities Co.

"Bank Nifty, on the other hand, formed a hammer in a previous trading session, the confirmation of which was seen in yesterday's trading session. Looking at the broader market, the Nifty 500 hit a fresh high yesterday." Shah said.