Michael Burry, Raghuram Rajan Saw The 2008 Crash Coming — They're Sounding The Alarm Again

The 2000 dot-com bubble, and the 2008 market crash altered global markets and economies. During those times, a few economists and market watchers had warned of the tsunami that was about to hit. Those murmurs are back and this time the AI bubble may make things worse still.

But should you really be concerned?

Three experts that called the crashes — Michael Burry, Raghuram Rajan, and Howard Marks — and they're are calling it again, and think you should be moderately cautious.