Market Correction Nearing End, India's Long-Term Path Remains Intact: Rajiv Batra of JP Morgan

Rajiv Batra, Head of Asia & Co-Head of Global Emerging Markets Equity Strategy, has suggested that a significant portion of India's market correction is behind us.

"This is a period in October and November where we will revisit and markets will take a breather, some consolidation will be there and most importantly you will be seeing a furious rotation at a sectoral level where you will not have any clue whether we are moving defensive or cyclical or large-cap or mid-cap; that is the phase we are in right now but the good part is a sizeable amount of correction is over and maybe a 5% down the line from here will get India back to the trend valuation which most of the foreign investors and long term investors are eagerly waiting for...," he said in a discussion with NDTV Profit, advising bearish traders to exercise caution moving forward.

On money rotating from India to China, he stated that the long-term path does not change for India. "We continue to maintain our structural overweight on the Indian equity market.”