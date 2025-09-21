Market Cap Of Seven Most Valued Firms Jumps By Rs 1.18 Lakh Crore — Check Biggest Winners

Bharti Airtel added Rs 33,214.77 crore taking its valuation to Rs 11,18,952.64 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 17,389.23 crore to Rs 19,04,898.51 crore and that of TCS surged by Rs 12,952.75 crore to Rs 11,46,879.47 crore.

LIC's valuation edged higher by Rs 12,460.25 crore to Rs 5,65,612.92 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 6,127.73 crore to Rs 6,39,901.03 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 230.31 crore to Rs 14,84,816.26 crore.

However, the market valuation of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 10,707.87 crore to Rs 10,01,654.46 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance eroded by Rs 6,346.93 crore to Rs 6,17,892.72 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever dipped by Rs 5,039.87 crore to Rs 6,01,225.16 crore.

Reliance Industries remained at the top in the market valuation chart followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.