Mark Zuckerberg Overtakes Bill Gates To Become Fourth Richest Person Globally

As reported by the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, his net worth has now reached an astonishing $170 billion, surpassing Gates' $145 billion net worth.

05 Feb 2024, 01:19 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source: Instagram/@zuck</p></div>
Image source: Instagram/@zuck

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has climbed to the position of fourth richest person globally, surpassing Bill Gates.

This development followed a remarkable 22% surge in Meta's stock price, contributing to a substantial increase of over $28 billion in Zuckerberg's wealth.

The current ranking places Zuckerberg behind only Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk in terms of wealth.

Additionally, Zuckerberg is poised to receive around $174 million in cash when Meta distributes its inaugural dividend in March. With ownership of approximately 350 million Class A and B shares, all eligible for the dividend, Zuckerberg's annual earnings could surpass $690 million if Meta maintains its 50-cent quarterly dividend.

Beyond financial milestones, Zuckerberg recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Facebook via his WhatsApp Channels. He shared a video showing him blowing out candles on cakes shaped like the number 20. He took to Instagram to share a montage chronicling the journey of Facebook since its inception as a college-level social media platform.

