Mark Zuckerberg Overtakes Bill Gates To Become Fourth Richest Person Globally

The current ranking places Zuckerberg behind only Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk in terms of wealth.

Additionally, Zuckerberg is poised to receive around $174 million in cash when Meta distributes its inaugural dividend in March. With ownership of approximately 350 million Class A and B shares, all eligible for the dividend, Zuckerberg's annual earnings could surpass $690 million if Meta maintains its 50-cent quarterly dividend.

Beyond financial milestones, Zuckerberg recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Facebook via his WhatsApp Channels. He shared a video showing him blowing out candles on cakes shaped like the number 20. He took to Instagram to share a montage chronicling the journey of Facebook since its inception as a college-level social media platform.