Mark Mobius Says India Next Promising Destination For Investors Amid Caution Towards China

The price to earnings ratio is often used when evaluating valuations. But, a challenge arises in China as earnings growth is not as significant as in India, where the PE ratio may appear expensive due to the swifter increase in price as compared with earnings, according to Mobius.

"But if you consider the growth rate of earnings, India could be considered cheaper," he said. "So, that's the reason why we usually don't look at price-earnings to value a company or market, we look at return on capital and, of course, we look at EPS growth."

The key focus is on determining the return a particular stock or market provides for the invested capital and, in this aspect, India is performing well, Mobius said.

India is perceived to have benefited from the current situation in China. However, this does not imply that China will remain subdued indefinitely, he said. Recovery will take time and in the interim, India stands to gain from the redirection of investment flows from China, according to Mobius.