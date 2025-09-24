Mark Mobius Gives A Thumbs Up To Adani Group After SEBI Clean Chit

Veteran investor Mark Mobius said India needs more infrastructure companies like the Adani Group and the conglomerate's recovery after SEBI'c clean chit in the Hindenburg case will continue.

Adani Group stocks added nearly $20 billion in market value in just two sessions after the market regulator dismissed Hindenburg Research's allegations against the group and its billionaire founder Gautam Adani.

"The recovery in the Adani Group will continue. India needs more infra companies like Adani," Mobius told NDTV Profit, stressing that is optimistic about the conglomerate's strong outlook.

"India is going to grow strength to strength. Adani Group companies will drive this growth," he said. Mobius is a well-known India bull.

The founder of Mobius Capital Partners LLP said that investors who would have done proper research would've known that all Hindenburg accusations were baseless.

Moreover, he said the Securities and Exchange Board of India is ushering in more transparency and strengthening institutional frameworks.

"Regulators should insist on corporate transparency and disclosures. SEBI is becoming friendly with the private sector," he said.