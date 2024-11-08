Mark Mobius Bullish On Gold Despite Slip In Price, Saurabh Mukherjea Says Bet On Equities Instead

After a historic bull run over the past year, gold is under renewed focus following the US election results, as the metal shed some of its glitter in the face of strengthening US dollar and bond yields. Despite the recent slip in prices, ace investor Mark Mobius is bullish on the precious metal.

"My view on gold is still bullish. I believe you should have gold—at least 10% of your portfolio, or maybe even more," Mobius said, while speaking to NDTV Profit on Thursday.

The remarks came in the backdrop of gold price plunging by $100 within a span of two days, as it slipped from a high of $2,750.01 on Tuesday to a low of $2,643.47 an ounce on Thursday.

"I think the demand for gold will still be there. Of course, there will be fluctuations, as gold weakens when the dollar gets strong. But I think we are now in a situation where there could still be some strength coming into the US dollar, but not much more," said the 88-year-old, who is the founder of Mobius Capital Partners LLP.