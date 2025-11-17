Marico Q2 Review: Brokerages Optimistic Despite Margin Contraction, Volume Growth Moderation — Here's Why

FMCG major Marico Ltd. has received a vote of confidence from global brokerage firms, even as the company reported a contraction in margins and a largely unchanged bottom line for the September quarter.

Shares of the company remain in focus on Monday, after its profit rose 0.7% to Rs 420 crore, in comparison to profit of Rs 423 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue advanced by 30.7% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 3,482 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose 7.3% year-on-year to Rs 560 crore.

The Ebitda margin contracted to 16.1%, on a particularly high base, as sharp inflation in key commodities also exerted incremental pressure in this quarter.