Parachute Drives Volume Growth Recovery For Marico In Q2, Brokerages Stay Positive

Marico Limited has reported a robust business update for the second quarter of financial year 2025, showcasing a stronger-than-expected performance. Brokerages such as Nomura and Nuvama have reacted positively to the update, maintaining their "Buy" ratings and target prices of Rs 780 for the stock.

In its latest report, Marico indicated a consolidated revenue growth of high-single digits year-on-year, closely aligning with Nomura’s estimate of 8%. Volume growth in India also showed signs of recovery, registering mid-single-digit growth, slightly above the expected 4%. The company attributed this uptick to improved performance in its flagship Parachute coconut oil brand.