Margins Bottoming Out In Pipes Sector, Recovery To Be Slow, Says Goldman Sachs

The performance of India's top four pipe manufacturers is showing signs of stabilisation, but any significant recovery in margins and volumes is expected to be gradual, according to a recent Goldman Sachs report.

The brokerage highlights that industry leader Astral Ltd. remains resilient, while smaller players like Prince continue to face margin pressures amid volatile PVC prices.

Astral stands out as Goldman Sachs' top pick, with the firm reiterating its 'buy' rating and revising the target price to Rs 2,170, implying a 27% upside. Astral's disciplined pricing strategy and margin management capabilities even in the face of fluctuating PVC costs position it favorably, said the firm.

The company also benefits from anticipated margin improvements in the second half of the fiscal year, driven by reduced marketing expenses and the re-launch of its paints business, added the report.