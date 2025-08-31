Manufacturing, Services PMI And Other Key Economic Data — The Week Ahead

The week ahead is set to see a lot of action for financial markets, with a mix of key global economic data. The domestic markets will also have their eyes on key economic data, initial public offering, among other things.

The highlight of the week will be HSBC India Manufacturing and Services PMI that will be declared during the week. The markets will also be closely watching other important data from the US including Jobless Claims, and US ISM Manufacturing PMI

Back home, the primary market will record a slow week as only one mainboard IPO -- Amanta Healthcare -- is set to be launched this week.