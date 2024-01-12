Manufacturing Sector To See Revival This Decade, Says ICICI Prudential AMC's Anand Shah

The Indian government's push for manufacturing through 'Make In India', production-linked incentives and China's diminishing export incentives will drive capex cycle through this decade, benefiting the sector and those allied to it, according to Anand Shah of ICICI Prudential AMC.

"The 2010-2020 decade was a forgettable decade for manufacturing for India, while China was relentless," Shah, head of PMS and AIF investments at ICICI Prudential AMC, told NDTV Profit.

While China exported deflation to the world, manufacturing goods prices remained soft, he said. On the other hand, India's 2003-2007 capex boom fizzled out after the global financial crisis, adding leverage on Indian corporate balance sheets and saddling banks with NPAs, Shah said.

"There is a change of regime in China and India. In China, they said (choose) quality of GDP more than quantity. So, focus on pollution control, decarbonisation while labour costs kept rising and export incentives kept on diminishing," Shah said.

In contrast, over the last two to three years, the Indian government's push for incentivising manufacturing is set to revive the sector this decade, he said. "Related businesses like utilities will also benefit."

Shah said the fund is building a portfolio of companies that will scale up from small-cap to mid-cap or mid-cap to large-cap, giving investors an opportunity to tap into the growth phase.

"Large-cap space has very little manufacturing and related businesses. It's dominated by IT, financials and consumer facing businesses. So, small and mid-cap space in manufacturing provides a lot of opportunity than large caps."