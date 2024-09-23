Mankind Pharma Shares Hit Life High After Board Nod To Rs 10,000 Crore Fundraise

Shares of Mankind Pharma Ltd. rose to their highest level since listing on Monday, after the company's board gave its approval to raise Rs 10,000 crore. The board of directors permitted raising of funds by issue non-convertible debentures and commercial papers on a private placement basis, an exchange filing said Friday.

Mankind Pharma's board constituted a fund raising committee to finalise terms of issuance, non-convertible debentures, and commercial papers, and other related matters, the filing said.

The company's board has also approved corporate guarantees for its subsidiaries.