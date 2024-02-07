NDTV ProfitMarketsMankind Pharma Founders To Sell Shares To Meet Free Float Norms
ADVERTISEMENT

Mankind Pharma Founders To Sell Shares To Meet Free Float Norms

Following the divestment, their shareholding would be reduced to 74.88%.

07 Feb 2024, 04:01 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mankind Pharma's manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Mankind Pharma's manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh. (Source: Company website)

Mankind Pharma Ltd. founders and promoters will offload shares between Feb. 8 and Feb. 15 to pare stake in compliance with the minimum public shareholding rules.

Chief Operating Officer Arjun Juneja will sell 24 lakh shares (0.60% equity), Director Puja Juneja will offload 22.7 lakh shares (0.57%), and Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director Sheetal Arora will sell 18.17 lakh shares (0.45%), the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The aggregate promoter group shareholding as of Wednesday was 76.50%. Following the divestment, their shareholding would be reduced to 74.88%.

According to norms set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, companies have to bring the level of public shareholding to a minimum of 25%, within a period of three years from listing on the secondary market.

The drugmaker went public in May 2023.

Shares of Mankind Pharma closed 2.14% higher at Rs 2,141 apiece, ahead of the announcement on Wednesday, as compared with a 0.05% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT