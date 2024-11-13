Manishi Raychaudhuri Sees More Pain For Indian Stocks Due To These Reasons

Indian equities may be up for more pain as their premium over Asian peers is yet to level with long-term average, according to veteran investor Manishi Raychaudhuri.

Indian equities were trading at 80-90% premium to Asia ex-Japan during the peak in September, he said. That premium has now reduced to 50%, yet is above the last 15-year average of 25%. "If premiums were to come down to 40%, it would still mean a 15% correction," he told NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

This correction can happen in two ways: Asian markets move up and India stays muted or India declines while Asian equities rise, according to Raychaudhuri.

The benchmark Nifty 50 has corrected nearly 9% since its peak in late September.