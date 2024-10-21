Mangalore Refinery Share Price At 10–Month Low After Reporting Loss In Q2

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.'s share price slumped to the lowest level in over 10 months on Monday, as the company reported losses in the second quarter, compared to a profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company reported a loss of Rs 1,055 crore in July–September against Rs 1,597-crore profit.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals reported losses following operating loss on the back of high raw material costs and inventory costs. Its Ebitda loss stood at Rs 474 crore, a downslide from Rs 2,137 crore profit in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Inventory costs jumped 387.13% on the year to Rs 2,160 crore in July–September, from Rs 443 crore in the previous financial year, quarterly results indicated. Raw material costs increased 44.31% on the year to Rs 22,539.05 crore from Rs 15,618.08 crore.

However, the refinery company reported that its revenue rose 26.01% on the year to Rs 24,968 crore, from Rs 19,353 crore.

In the first half ended in September, Mangalore Refinery's net loss was at Rs 617 crore, compared to Rs 2,072 crore profit in the previous financial year. Its revenue rose 17.63% on the year to Rs 56,075 crore in the first half of the financial year 2025, from Rs 47,669 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.