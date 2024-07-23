MRPL Shares Tumble Over 12% In Five Sessions After Q1 Net Profit Nearly Halves

The company delivered a substantial miss in first quarter due to a weak refining performance, with gross refining margin and throughput coming in 32% and 7% below estimates, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The brokerage is also concerned about the stock's valuation, which remains elevated, according to it. It has reiterated its 'sell' call for the stock and has a target price of Rs 170 per share.

"We are bullish on refining from a medium- to long-term perspective, given only 3.3 mb/d of net capacity additions globally in the 2023-30 period," Motilal Oswal said.