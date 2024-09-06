NDTV ProfitMarketsThis Radhakishan Damani Owned Stock Has More Than Doubled Investor Wealth In Six Months
This Radhakishan Damani Owned Stock Has More Than Doubled Investor Wealth In Six Months

06 Sep 2024, 12:26 PM IST
(Source: Company website)
Shares of Mangalam Organics Ltd. hit the 5% upper circuit on Friday after the promoters of the firm increased their stake. The stock hit a fresh 52-week high, extending gains for the sixth day.

The scrip first rose after promoter Kamal Kumar Ramgopal Dujodwala bought 3.2 lakh shares, or 4% equity, worth Rs 17.82 crore in a block deal on Sept. 3.

Radhakishan Damani retained his 2.2% stake in Mangalam Organics despite the stock hitting its 52-week low in March. The ace investor has held his stake since the June quarter of fiscal 2021.

The chemicals company’s shares have rallied 145% from its 52-week low of Rs 269 per share hit on March 28.  The stock has gained more than 50% in the last one month and 89.11% in the past three months, while rising over 65% in the last one year.

Mangalam Organics primarily manufactures chemicals such as camphor, camphene, isobornyl acetate, isoborneol and more. It also has a retail presence through its brands Mangalam and CamPure.

Shares of the company hit the 5% upper circuit at Rs 660.95 per share, compared to a 0.9% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:44 a.m.

In a six-day rally since Aug. 30, the stock has gained 23.11%. It has risen 74.72% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 84.42, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

