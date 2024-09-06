This Radhakishan Damani Owned Stock Has More Than Doubled Investor Wealth In Six Months

Shares of Mangalam Organics Ltd. hit the 5% upper circuit on Friday after the promoters of the firm increased their stake. The stock hit a fresh 52-week high, extending gains for the sixth day.

The scrip first rose after promoter Kamal Kumar Ramgopal Dujodwala bought 3.2 lakh shares, or 4% equity, worth Rs 17.82 crore in a block deal on Sept. 3.

Radhakishan Damani retained his 2.2% stake in Mangalam Organics despite the stock hitting its 52-week low in March. The ace investor has held his stake since the June quarter of fiscal 2021.

The chemicals company’s shares have rallied 145% from its 52-week low of Rs 269 per share hit on March 28. The stock has gained more than 50% in the last one month and 89.11% in the past three months, while rising over 65% in the last one year.

Mangalam Organics primarily manufactures chemicals such as camphor, camphene, isobornyl acetate, isoborneol and more. It also has a retail presence through its brands Mangalam and CamPure.