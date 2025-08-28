Mangal Electrical Industries Share Price Lists At Small Discount To IPO Offer

Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd. made an underwhelming debut on the stock market on Thursday, listing at a discount of 0.5%. The shares began trading at Rs 556 on the NSE and Rs 558 on the BSE. The issue price was Rs 561.

The IPO received a strong investor response, with the issue being oversubscribed by 9.46 times on the third and last day of bidding on Friday, Aug. 22. The mainboard IPO received bids for more than 4.96 crore shares against 52.53 lakh shares on offer.