Manappuram Finance To Raise Up To Rs 6,000 Crore Via Debt Issue In Fiscal 2025

Manappuram Finance Ltd. will raise up to Rs 6,000 crore via debt issue in the next financial year.

The board approved the capital raise, which includes the issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures of up to Rs 6,000 crore by way of private placement or public issue in one or more tranches, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The tenure of the instrument, date of allotment, date of maturity, and other details will be disclosed later.