Manappuram Finance Share Price Tanks As Downgrades Follow RBI Action Against Arm

Manappuram Finance Ltd.'s share price was locked in the lower circuit on Friday, extending its decline for a seventh consecutive session to reach its lowest level since Nov. 28, 2023, after being downgraded by several brokerages.

That follows after RBI instructed the company's arm, Asirvad Micro Finance, along with three other NBFCs to 'cease and desist' sanction and disbursal of loans.

In its seven-day fall, Manappuram Finance stock has lost more than 20% of its market value. On Friday, the stock saw its worst fall since its 19.5% single-day fall on March 23, 2020.

Jefferies downgraded Manappuram Finance to 'hold' with a target price of Rs 167 apiece, implying a downside of 5.8% from the previous close.

RBI's restrictions on subsidiary Asirvad Microfinance should hurt earnings, as it accounts for 27% of consolidated assets under management, Jefferies said in a note on Oct. 17. Morgan Stanley has also downgraded the NBFC to 'equal weight' and revised the target price to Rs 170 versus Rs 262 apiece earlier.