Manali Petrochemicals Shares Gain Over 8% As Operations In Chennai Resume

Shares of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. surged over 8% on Thursday, after it announced the commencement of operations in Chennai, following recovery from the recent floods.

The petrochemical manufacturer has resumed the entire operation of plant-2 in the city's Manali area, while operations of plant-1 have resumed partially, an exchange filing said. The company is in the process of restoring other manufacturing units in plant-1, it said.