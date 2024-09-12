Mamaearth Shares Plunge After 11% Equity Changes Hands In Block Deal

Shares of the company fell as much as 6.13% before paring loss to trade 2.50% lower at Rs 508.95 apiece, as of 09:36 a.m. This compares to a 0.62% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 47.92% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 17.27 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50.

Out of 12 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 7.7%.