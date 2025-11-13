MamaEarth Parent Honasa Consumer's Share Price Shoots 9% As Co Swings To Profit In Q2

Shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd. surged in trade on Thursday, after the MamaEarth parent reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 39.2 crore compared to a loss of Rs 18.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue also saw an uptick, growing 16.5% to Rs 538 crore as against Rs 462 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation turned positive to Rs 47.6 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 30.8 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin stood at 8.8%.