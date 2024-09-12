Mamaearth Parent Honasa Consumer Investors Sell Off Rs 1,863.88 Crore In Bulk Deal

Honasa Consumer Ltd.'s investors sold shares worth Rs 1,863.88 crore in a bulk deal via the National Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Among the buyers were Fireside Ventures Investment Fund, which acquired 65.83 lakh shares, representing a 2.03% stake. Peak XV Partners Investments VI purchased 1.23 crore shares, accounting for a 3.81% stake.

Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III - US/India Annex Fund LP acquired 28.71 lakh shares, or 0.89% of the stake. Sofina Ventures S.A bought 60.15 lakh shares, representing a 1.86% stake. Stellaris Venture Partners India purchased 45.30 lakh shares, equating to a 1.4% stake.

They held 4.28%, 18.69%, 4.35%, 5.16% and 4.75% respectively stake in the company as of June.

Shares were sold at a price range of Rs 495.3 to 496.12 apiece. This indicates that the shares were sold at a discount of up to 5.11% compared to Wednesday’s close of Rs 522.

Buyers of the Mamaearth parent company's shares included ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte.

The former bought 28.78 lakh shares or 0.89% stake and the latter bought 24.17 lakh shares or 0.75% at Rs 495 apiece.

Shares of the company closed 5.39% lower at Rs 493.85 per share, compared to a 1.89% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 52.42% year-to-date and 12.03% over the past 12 months.