Malaysia's UOB Asset Launches India Bond Fund Before Inclusion
Malaysia’s UOB Asset Launches India Bond Fund Before Inclusion

The United Bharat Fixed Income Fund feeds into the HSBC GIF India Fixed Income fund, according to its fact sheet.

08 Apr 2024, 07:10 AM IST
(Bloomberg) -- UOB Asset Management Malaysia Bhd. launched an India-focused bond fund this week, giving Malaysian investors an opportunity to snap up rupee-denominated debt ahead of the South Asian country’s inclusion to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s emerging market index. 

The United Bharat Fixed Income Fund feeds into a target fund, the HSBC GIF India Fixed Income fund, according to the fact sheet shared with Bloomberg. It has a passive strategy, and investment decisions will be made by the HSBC fund, the documents showed. It will be UOB Asset Management Malaysia’s first India-focused bond fund, CEO Lim Suet Ling said.

Foreign investors have funneled nearly $10 billion into India’s index-eligible bonds in the run-up to the inclusion. Investors like Abrdn and Vontobel have been investing in the local currency bonds as low correlation with global markets, one of the world’s fastest growth rates and a stable currency make Indian assets an attractive bet. 

