Mahindra Vs Maruti Stock Pick: Jefferies Favours One Over The Other — Here's Why

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is Jefferies' favoured pick over Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., due to its stronger growth potential in the SUV and tractor markets. The brokerage has a 'buy’ rating on M&M, with a target price of Rs 3,700 per share, seeing a 23% upside from current levels.

Apart from better growth potential, Jefferies expects M&M to have better margin sustainability and higher expected earnings growth. But despite better prospects, M&M stock trades at near similar valuations to Maruti Suzuki, the brokerage noted.

It has a 'hold’ rating on Maruti Suzuki, with a target price of Rs 10,900, implying a downside of 2%.