Mahindra Finance Q1 Performance Muted Amid Asset Quality Concerns, Says Morgan Stanley

Mahindra Finance Ltd.'s latest quarterly performance has been described as "muted" by Morgan Stanley, with the brokerage highlighting concerns over asset quality and growth prospects.

It pointed out that Mahindra Finance's disbursements fell 18% quarter-on-quarter, a significant drop that was well below the firm's estimate of a 7% year-on-year increase. "AUM growth continued to moderate," the note stated, with gross assets rising by 15% YoY and 2% QoQ, aligning with Morgan Stanley's expectations.

One of the key takeaways from the report was the deterioration in asset quality. The Gross Stage 3 ratio increased to 3.8-3.9%, compared to 3.69% in the previous quarter and 3.56% in the same quarter last year. Similarly, the Gross Stage 2 ratio showed a slight improvement, standing at 5.8-5.9%, down from 6.1% in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

"We lack data on write-offs and coverage, which are needed to estimate slippages as well as credit costs. However, assuming write-offs were in line with our estimate, slippages are likely to be lower than we expected," Morgan Stanley noted.