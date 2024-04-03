Mahindra Finance Asset Quality Improves, Disbursement Growth Moderates: Brokerages

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.'s disbursement growth has moderated, and the business-asset gains remained healthy, according to brokerages.

The non-banking financial company, which operates as Mahindra Finance, reported disbursements of Rs 6,100 crore in March, a tepid growth of 9% year-on-year, they said.

"While we do see (a) seasonal rise in write-offs in (the) fourth quarter, we now believe that Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services can deliver a credit cost of 1.63% in FY24," BofA Securities said a note on Wednesday.

Disbursements at the fourth quarter of financial year 2024 stood at Rs 15,300 crore, an 11% year-on-year growth but a decline of 1% quarter-on-quarter. Disbursements in the last fiscal grew 13% to Rs 56,200 crore, according to Nomura Research.

Despite a moderation in year-on-year disbursement growth, business-asset growth remained healthy at 24% year-on-year in March as repayment rate came down sequentially. In the fourth quarter, asset growth was 6% sequentially vs 4% in the third quarter, Nomura said.