Colgate, Britannia And More: Abneesh Roy Lists These FMCG Stocks As Post-Election Picks

The recent state elections have reaffirmed the trend of welfare-driven mandates, with freebies emerging as a key strategy for political parties. Analyst Abneesh Roy of Nuvama noted that these measures, while challenging for macroeconomic stability, present a growth opportunity for Fast Moving Consumer Goods companies, particularly in rural markets.

Roy named Colgate-Palmolive (India), Britannia, Bikaji, Hindustan Unilever, and Emami as top picks to benefit from this trend. He added that companies like Marico, Godrej Consumer, ITC, Varun Beverages, and Dabur are also likely to see gains.

Roy highlighted that in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, ruling governments received significant mandates, driven by the resonance of welfare schemes such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana and Maiya Samman Yojana. These Direct Benefit Transfer initiatives targeting women were pivotal in swaying voters. “We expect all states to adopt similar freebies as a template,” he noted.

This shift is expected to stimulate rural consumption, compensating for the urban slowdown that has impacted the FMCG sector.