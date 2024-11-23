Markets Could See Short Rally With NDA's Maharashtra Win, Says Motilal Oswal

After the recent correction in Indian equity markets, investors should expect "some undercurrent back in the market", given BJP's lead in Maharashtra and Haryana elections, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said.

The brokerage expects the election outcome to start a mini-risk-on rally with Maharashtra, one of the most important states politically and economically, being comfortably won by BJP, it said.

A risk-on rally is when investors have a high-risk appetite and commonly drive up some asset prices. In this environment, stocks outperform bonds.

With elections now behind and BJP getting a strong boost from Haryana and Maharashtra elections, both capex and consumption could see a bounce-back, according to Motilal Oswal.

While midcaps and smallcaps are still trading at expensive valuations, according to the brokerage firm, it said given the recent correction, valuations for large-caps are quite reasonable now.

The brokerage's preferred sectors include Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (private as well as PSU and non-lending NBFCs), capital goods, real estate, manufacturing, consumer discretionary, IT and healthcare.

Among large caps stocks the brokerage likes Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Indian Hotels Co., ABB, Dixon Technologies Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Trent Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Titan Co., and HCL Technologies Ltd.

The brokerage also listed its midcap ideas in its note, which included Angel One Ltd., BSE Ltd., Amber Enterprises Ltd., Ipca Labs, Cummins India, Page Industries Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Coforge Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., and Gravita India Ltd.