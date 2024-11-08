Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Stock Market Closed On Nov. 20

The stock market will be closed on Nov. 20, 2024, as voting for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections will take place on that day, the National Stock Exchange said in a circular on Friday.

The Maharashtra government has also announced public holiday statewide on that day. Government offices and other related organisations will remain closed on the day of polling in the state.

The public holiday is for employees in government and semi-government offices, corporations, boards and other organisations. This also includes banks, which will remain shut on Nov. 20. However, customers may continue to use online services and ATMs without any disruption.

On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday announced mandatory paid leave for employees working within Mumbai on Nov. 20, to ensure larger voter turnout in the elections.