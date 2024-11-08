Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Stock Market Closed On Nov. 20
The Maharashtra government has also announced public holiday statewide on that day.
The stock market will be closed on Nov. 20, 2024, as voting for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections will take place on that day, the National Stock Exchange said in a circular on Friday.
The Maharashtra government has also announced public holiday statewide on that day. Government offices and other related organisations will remain closed on the day of polling in the state.
The public holiday is for employees in government and semi-government offices, corporations, boards and other organisations. This also includes banks, which will remain shut on Nov. 20. However, customers may continue to use online services and ATMs without any disruption.
On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday announced mandatory paid leave for employees working within Mumbai on Nov. 20, to ensure larger voter turnout in the elections.
Ahead of the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a campaign in the state on Friday, with rallies in Dhule and Nashik. He will be addressing nine rallies in the week, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign.
The Maharashtra assembly elections will also see the two factions of the Shiv Sena—one led by Eknath Shine and the other led by Uddhav Thackeray—face off for a majority in the 288-seat assembly. Apart from this, the Congress party, BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party will also be fighting for seats.
Maharashtra will go to vote in a single phase on the day. Results of the assembly elections are slated to be announced on Nov. 23.