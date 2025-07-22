Mahanagar Gas Q1 Profit Jumps 28.6% QoQ; Shares Rise Over 3%

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. reported a strong set of numbers for the first quarter of FY26, with net profit rising 28.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 324 crore, driven by improved margins and operational efficiency. The company’s stock responded positively, climbing 3.29% during Tuesday’s trade.

The Mumbai-based city gas distributor posted revenue of Rs 1,980 crore for the April–June period, up 6% from Rs 1,865 crore in the previous quarter. Ebitda rose 28.3% to Rs 485 crore, while margins expanded to 24.6% from 20.3%, reflecting better cost management and pricing discipline.