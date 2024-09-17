Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas Shares Jump As UBS Sees Strong Volume Growth

UBS said its earlier bearish stance on Indraprastha Gas was due to tapered volume growth in previous quarters and possible electrification risk. The gas distributor's volume rose 5.5% year-on-year in the first half of 2024, compared to the second half of 2023 at 3.5%.

The company's accelerated CNG station additions have kept up with a growing CNG vehicle fleet, while the pace of electrification has lagged, UBS said. "We now expect IGL's volume growth trajectory to further improve, from about 4% YoY in FY24 to an 8.2% CAGR in FY24- 27E," it said.

UBS has raised its target price to Rs 700 per share, from Rs 400 apiece. This implies a 32.1% upside.

The volume growth will be driven by CNG station network expansion, a robust increase in CNG vehicles in its areas, and strong volume ramp-up in new geographies, it said.