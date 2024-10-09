‘Mag Seven’ Rally As Nvidia’s Winning Run Hits 14%: Markets Wrap

The world’s largest technology companies drove stocks higher, with the market rebounding from its worst session in a month. A rout in Treasuries eased as bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts stabilized. Oil sank.

Equities closed within a striking distance of their all-time highs, with the S&P 500 up 1%. Chipmakers led gains on Tuesday as Nvidia Corp. extended a five-day rally to 14%. A Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps climbed 1.7%. Wall Street’s favorite volatility gauge — the VIX — dropped from its highest since August.

“We expect equities will ‘back and filling’ in October as the earnings season begins,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “Investors should use ‘health’ pullbacks that confirm key support to add to positions.”