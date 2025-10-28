Madras High Court Recognises Crypto As Property — What Does It Mean For Investors?

The Madras High Court recognised Cryptocurrency as a property under Indian law. People considered it a landmark judgement because it will make the process smooth for investors of this digital asset to seek legal recourse in times of unfortunate events.

Justice Venkatesh was hearing a case filed by an investor whose XRP holdings on the WazirX platform were frozen after a 2024 cyberattack, Bar and Bench reported. The investor had a portfolio of 3,532.30 XRP on WazirX platform.

A crucial subject for this case was to determine whether the investor can be considered as proprietor of XRP holdings.