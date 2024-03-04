Macrotech Developers Lauches QIP To Raise Rs 3,300 Crore

Macrotech Developers Ltd. has launched a qualified institutional placement to raise Rs 3,300 crore ($398 million).

The real estate company has offered up to three crore equity shares for a price of Rs 1,098 apiece, according to a term sheet seen by NDTV Profit.

The floor price for the issue was set at Rs 1129.48 apiece, according to an exchange filing.

The issue price is at a discount of 7.34% from Monday's closing price.

Proceeds from the fund raise will be used for repayment/prepayment of debt obligations in full or in part, acquisition of land or land development rights and for general corporate purposes, it said.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Jefferies India and BofA Securities are acting as the book running lead managers in connection with the QIP as per the term sheet.