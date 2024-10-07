Macrotech Developers Gets Positive Outlook From Brokerages On Strong 2QFY25 Performance

Jefferies, Nomura and Nuvama all remain positive on Macrotech Developers Ltd. as the company reported strong 2QFY25 update on October 4. The company reported sale bookings at Rs 4,290 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 21% year-over-year increase and a 6% quarter-over-quarter rise. This marks the best quarterly pre-sales performance in the company's history.

Jefferies in its note for 'India Property' retained Macrotech as its preferred picks. The brokerage believes Lodha (MDL's parent brand) achieved 48% of pre-sales annual guidance in H1FY25.

The brokerage also noted that Macrotech's results were in line to achieve 20% pre-sales growth guidance in financial year 2025.

Overall, market conditions remain healthy despite the slowdown observed in Q2, and sales momentum is expected to increase as festive season launches commence, the firm noted.

Nomura's Global Markets Research expressed a positive outlook on Macrotech, noting the company’s granular sales approach and its successful execution of a 'supermarket' strategy to maximise potential in specific micro markets. They highlighted the township business in the eastern suburbs of Palava and Thane, anticipating growth driven by infrastructure upgrades and premiumisation strategies.