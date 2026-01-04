Macroeconomic Data, Global Trends, FII Activity To Drive Indian Stock Market This Week: Analysts

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said, 'For the week ahead, investors will give attention to US payroll and unemployment data for global market direction. Overall sentiment is expected to stay constructive, though markets may move within a steady range as participants wait for clearer earnings-led triggers and clarity on the India-US trade deal.'

'The Indian equity market has commenced 2026 on a stellar note, with the Nifty scaling fresh all-time high. While January has historically been a month of consolidation or bearishness, the current momentum suggests a decisive break from this seasonal trend. Supported by robust underlying factors and positive sentiment, the market structure remains firm,' Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.