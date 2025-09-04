Macquarie Sees Further Upside To A Stock With 146x P/E Multiple — Here's Why

Macquarie has initiated coverage on electronic manufacturing services player Kaynes Technologies Ltd with an 'outperform' rating and expects the company to register stellar growth in the years to come.

The brokerage firm has set a 12-month target price of Rs 7,700 on Kaynes Tech. The stock currently trades around Rs 6,780 levels. This implies an upside of 14% from current market price.

However, what is particularly interesting is the way Macquarie has justified Kaynes' sky-high valuation.

The stock currently trades at a price to earnings multiple of 146x, making it the most overvalued stock among its peers. Kaynes current EV/EBITDA, which measures how much a company would pay for each unit of operational earnings, also stands at 95x - higher than any other EMS player.