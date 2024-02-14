A ‘Clerical Error’ In Lyft’s Outlook Triggered 67% Stock Run-Up

Less than an hour after issuing the statement, Lyft Chief Financial Officer Erin Brewer joined a call with analysts and said the company is actually expecting margins to expand by 50 basis points — not 500 — acknowledging, when asked by an analyst, that the press release was incorrect. A company spokesperson later attributed the mistake to a “clerical error” and noted the figure would be corrected in filings. It was unclear when the revisions would be filed, but shares almost immediately began giving up gains. By 8 p.m. New York time, they were largely unchanged, raising the potential for market complaints.