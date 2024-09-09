Lupin's Generic Kidney-Function-Decline Drug Launch 'At Risk', Says Citi; Maintains 'Sell'

Lupin's decision to proceed with the launch of generic Jynarque tablets used to slow kidney function decline in adults has been classified as an "at risk" launch by Citi Research. This means Lupin might face lower market share and potential delays due to the injunction or restraining order by Otsuka Pharmaceutical against a district court ruling that previously favoured Lupin in the patent dispute over generic Jynarque.

Jynarque is used to slow the progression of kidney function decline in adults who are at high risk for rapidly advancing autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

The appeal introduces potential complications for Lupin's planned launch of the generic version scheduled for April 2025, placing it in a precarious position.

On July 31, the district court's decision appeared to clear the path for Lupin, as it invalidated one of Otsuka’s patents and deemed another valid but not infringed by Lupin's proposed generic.

This ruling initially allowed Lupin to move forward with a 180-day exclusivity period for its generic Jynarque. However, Otsuka's new appeal introduces fresh uncertainty.

The patents involved are process patents, which are often less critical than compound patents and have already expired for other Tolvaptan brands. Despite this, past cases such as Copaxone and Suboxone demonstrate that innovators can sometimes delay generics through prolonged litigation.

Analysts at Citi Research maintain a 'sell' rating over the company as besides the immediate issue with Jynarque, Lupin's broader pipeline raises concerns about long-term earnings sustainability.