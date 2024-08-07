Lupin Shares At Eight Year High After Q1 Profit Nearly Doubles, Beats Estimates

Shares of Lupin Ltd. rose to their highest in eight years on Wednesday after first-quarter profit nearly doubled, beating analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit surged 78% year-on-year to Rs 805.54 crore for the three months ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg estimated a profit of Rs 564 crore.

The pharma major posted revenue of Rs 5,600 crore, up 16.3% from the same period last year. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg estimated revenue at Rs 5,226 crore.

Operating income—or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation—rose 50.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,286 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 23% from 17% over the same period last year.