Lupin Shares Jump Over 5% After Nomura Raises Target Price

Shares of Lupin Ltd. jumped to hit an over-six-year high on Tuesday after Nomura raised the target price on the stock, citing expectations of an improved Ebitda margin and favourable risk-reward ratio.

The brokerage raised its target price for Lupin to Rs 1,593 apiece from Rs 1,290 per share earlier.

"We estimate that India formulation, growth markets and US/Europe/API will contribute 50–55%, 20-25% and 20–30%, respectively, of consolidated Ebitda in FY24–26F," Nomura said in a report.

The brokerage also expects growth in the pharma company's domestic business on the back of field-force expansion and chronic segment presence.

"Bolt-on acquisitions in India and other markets could support growth and profitability. We expect Ebitda margin expansion driven by new launches, cost control/operating leverage."

Nomura also raised its EPS estimates for FY24, FY25 and FY26 by 8%, 2%, and 14%, respectively. It said that the revisions are driven by higher gSpiriva sales and delays in gSuprep competition, contributions from gJynarque exclusivity, and currency movements.

Key risks for the stock include delay in approval of key products, higher than estimated price erosion, adverse currency movement, adverse regulatory developments, higher than estimated cost pressures, and slower than estimated growth in India.