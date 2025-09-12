Lupin Shares Jump Over 3% As Investec Hikes Target Price, Upgrades To 'Buy'

Lupin Ltd.'s share price rose 3.37% on Friday after the company received an upgrade from 'Hold' to 'Buy' by Investec. The brokerage also raised the target price to Rs 2,348 from the previous Rs 1,732.

The brokerage is optimistic about the company's robust product pipeline, which is expected to boost earnings and its solid performance in the US and India.

Investec has increased its Ebitda estimates for the financial years 2026 and 2027 by 23% and 10%, respectively, driven by a more optimistic forecast for the company's US business. The brokerage said that company's focus on speciality products and brand-building efforts will be key factors adding to its growth potential.

Its key products in the US, such as Spiriva, gGle, and gFro are already doing well, contributing to Lupin's revenue and profitability, the brokerage noted.

Investec expects Lupin's consumer, Digital Life, and diagnostics businesses to complement its branded generic business, allowing it to capture a larger share of the weight loss management market.